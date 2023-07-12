Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Photo / Prime Minister's Office

New Zealand has promised further support to Ukraine in a back corridor meeting between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A scheduled meeting between the two at the Nato Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania was delayed after Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Joe Biden ran over.

However, Hipkins bumped into Zelenskyy in the corridors of the summit venue and was able to convey New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine and its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

In turn Zelenskyy thanked New Zealand for its consistent, “values-driven” support.

Hipkins has announced New Zealand is providing further targeted support for Ukraine’s recovery and resilience.

“We strongly support the underlying objective that Ukraine should determine its own future within its internationally-recognised borders,” Hipkins said.

“New Zealand is providing $1.2 million to the United Nations Development Programme’s Mine Action Programme which has been the UN lead on eliminating the threat posed by land mines in Ukraine since 2016.”

Hipkins said the contribution was in response to Ukraine’s Ten Point Peace Formula’s call for work to ‘prevent ecocide’, particularly through investing in de-mining.

“A contribution will also be made to the maintenance of nuclear safety and security, another key pillar of the Peace Formula, with $500,000 going to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its work in Ukraine.

“New Zealand remains strongly opposed to any use of nuclear weapons.”

On behalf of New Zealand Hipkins also committed a further $3 million in recovery and reconstruction assistance for Ukraine.

“How that is best used to support peace efforts will be developed in consultation with international partners,” Hipkins said.

During the past 16 months, New Zealand has responded to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with an $80 million support package of diplomatic, military and humanitarian assistance.

New Zealand also supported Ukraine’s legal case against Russia with sanctions targeting more than 1500 Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities, and the implementation of restrictive trade measures.

“We maintain our resolve to sanction those with a material or strategic role in the conflict,” Hipkins said.

“New Zealand plans to implement further sanctions against Russian and Belarusian individuals and entities next week.”

In a press release after the meeting, Hipkins said the sanctions would target military and economic sectors supporting the continuation of the “abhorrent war”.

“This supports the broader efforts of our international partners, and makes it harder for Russia to continue to wage war.

“Today’s announcements demonstrate our unwavering solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and our ongoing willingness to contribute meaningfully in areas of importance to Ukraine,” Chris Hipkins said.















