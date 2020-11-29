Hindu society wants Kiwi company Mariposa Clothing to apologise for Ganesh pants

The Universal Society of Hinduism wants Mariposa Clothing to apologise for its Ganesh pants. Photo / Getty Images/Mariposa Clothing

Upset Hindus are calling on a Golden Bay clothing company to stop selling "Ganesh pants" and apologise to the community.

A statement issued by Hindu statesman and president of the Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed in Nevada this weekend calls on Mariposa Clothing to remove the offending garments from its stores and website.

"Clothing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities," Zed said, adding that the Hindu deity Lord Ganesh should not be "trivialised" in clothing items.

The "objectionable" pants. Photo / Mariposa Clothing

Zed says Lord Ganesh is "highly revered in Hinduism" and "meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one's legs".

"Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees," he adds.

Mariposa sells a number of colourful items with images of Ganesh. Photo / Mariposa Clothing

Mariposa Clothing is based in Golden Bay and has stores in Takaka and Nelson, as well as selling via its website.

A search for "Ganesh" on its website shows the company sells kids' pants with the deity on it, as well as kids' hoodies and T-shirts and women's dresses.

The pants that Zed described as "objectionable" retail for $15 online.

The Herald has sought comment from Mariposa Clothing.