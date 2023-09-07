Hiker winched off Mount Ruapehu after falling, suffering serious fractures

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waitonga Falls, 4000m up Mount Ruapehu, to rescue a man in his 30s who had fallen whilst hiking and sustained serious fracture injuries.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waitonga Falls, 4000m up Mount Ruapehu, to rescue a man in his 30s who had fallen whilst hiking and sustained serious fracture injuries.

A hiker had to be winched off Mount Ruapehu yesterday morning after suffering serious fractures following a fall down a narrow valley.

The man in his 30s was walking 4,000 metres up the mountain, at Waitonga Falls, before his fall.

As the injured hiker was unable to continue, he turned on his personal locator beacon, which prompted the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter to be sent to the scene.

The patient was in a narrow valley when the rescue team arrived, but they were unable to winch him out because of strong winds in the vicinity.

It was decided to land the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) about 500 metres from the patient and proceed on foot to the location.

The patient was transported to the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter by the CCFP with the assistance of LandSAR and RARO.

The patient was subsequently transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment after being flown down the mountain to Ohakune, where he was stabilised.

Grassroots Trust Helicopter rescue warned hikers “accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime”.



