Hiker rescued after Arthur’s Pass mudslide

Alpine Cliff Rescue staff freed a man caught a mudslide in Arthur’s Pass. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Wet and windy weather made a difficult job for Alpine Cliff Rescue staff this morning as they freed a man caught in a mudslide in Arthur’s Pass with his leg trapped by a rock.

The weather meant a rescue helicopter was unable to get to the man’s exact location, but dropped off its team a 45-minute walk from where he was trapped.

The Rescue Coordination centre said it did not currently have an update on the man’s condition.

It said the incident showed the importance of carrying a beacon, as it meant the man was able to be rescued.

