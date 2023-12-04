Highways: SH2 Napier-Wairoa to reopen for three hours from 5pm

The slip on Sunday morning not far from the Waikare Bailey Bridge. Photo / Mahia Restoration Trust

State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa will open at 5pm today (Monday), for a three hour period.

Nationwide highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA announced late afternoon the road, closed by a slip 300 metres north of the Waikare River Bailey Bridge between Putorino and Kotemaori would be open from 5-8pm only and then close overnight, although work was continuing to see if it remain open later.

But it could reopen to a single lane from 8am on Tuesday, depending on a new early-morning assessment of the site.

Geotechnicians had during the afternoon been assessing the site of the slip which closed the road early on Sunday morning.

Waka Kotahi System Manager for Hawke’s Bay / Tairāwhiti, Martin Colditz says road users’ safety is our number one priority at the moment.

“Crews have been working to ensure one lane is safe for traffic to use during this three-hour period. The road will need to close again at 8pm ahead of nightfall.

Barriers at Wairoa and Whirinaki were being opened at 4pm to allow road users to get to the closure points at Putorino and Kotemaori in advance of the road opening at 5pm.

“For people travelling tonight, please ensure you’re through the barrier points by 7pm to give time to get through the site before 8pm.”

Work is currently underway to determine whether the road can remain open after 8pm and we will provide an update as soon as possible if that’s the case.

“There will be traffic management in place between 5pm and 8pm – please expect delays and drive to the conditions through the slip site,” the NZTA said..