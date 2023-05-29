Jordan Luck and his band perform as part of the great Kiwi line-up at Summer Tour 2021 in Whitianga.

Jordan Luck and his band perform as part of the great Kiwi line-up at Summer Tour 2021 in Whitianga.

Uncertainty over the roading network in the Coromandel means Whitianga will miss out on the Summer Concert Tour for a second year in a row, one of the biggest events in the town’s summer calendar.

Greenstone Entertainment has announced the dates and venues for the 2024 Summer Concert Tour, which is traditionally held in Queenstown, Taupō and Whitianga.

The Whitianga leg of the tour, set down for February 5 was cancelled in 2023 after extensive damage to State Highway 25A from two severe weather events in January.

Transport Minister Michael Wood announced on May 9 that a bridge would be built, to traverse the slip which has closed the highway since the cyclones.

It would cost $30-$40 million, with completion set for early 2024.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said the move from Whitianga to Hamilton would be for one year only to ensure the necessary roading infrastructure was in place to support the concert.

“We love the Coromandel region, it aligns perfectly to our philosophy of bringing live music entertainment to some of New Zealand’s favourite summer holiday locations.”

Thames-Cormandel District mayor Len Salt said it was disappointing for the Whitianga community, businesses and the wider Coromandel.

“This was a business decision Greenstone Entertainment made, not our council. It doesn’t send a good signal to the business and event community about investing in our district right now. There will be a hit to the local economy, as the event usually attracts a sell-out crowd of up to 15,000 and provides a great economic boost at the end of the summer holidays.”

In a brief statement, Destination Hauraki Coromandel said the cancellation of the Summer Concert was another blow to the region, and Whitianga in particular.

“Especially given we’re still accessible via SH25. Visitors only need to allow a bit more time, yet they get to explore so much more. It’s frustrating that the storms are having an impact months into the future, making it extremely tough for local businesses.”

Salt said Greenstone has a 10-year contract with the council to use the Sheriff Block in Whitianga, which is currently under construction to form a concert venue.

“We have a really strong relationship with Greenstone/Live Nation and are confident of their commitment to return to the Coromandel for 2024-2025.”

He said they were working with other event organisers on other offerings for the coming summer, but could not announce anything official yet, except for the Whitianga Oceans Festival which is confirmed for September.

Calvert welcomed the recent announcement of funding to construct a new bridge on State Highway 25A.

“We have been working closely with Thames-Coromandel District Council and have conveyed to them that by having a one-year break in 2024, it will allow time for the planned new infrastructure to bed in.

“Both Whitianga and the venue itself are a perfect location for one of our shows.”

She said they had “given a wealth of consideration” about where to hold the show instead of Whitianga.

“By taking it to Hamilton we believe it will make it accessible for those in the immediate Hamilton region, as well as those travelling from the likes of Auckland and the Coromandel, along with offering a range of accommodation options to choose from.”

The North Island tour would return to its traditional January time slots on Auckland Anniversary Weekend, with the Taupō Summer Concert on Saturday, January 27 and the second gig of the tour heading to Claudelands Oval in Hamilton on Sunday, January 28.

The Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert would be held in Queenstown the following weekend, on Saturday, February 3.

The Hamilton concert would have the same format as the other Summer Concert Tour shows, with an afternoon festival atmosphere.

The artists for the 2024 concert tour have yet to be finalised, but the 2023 line-up included ZZ Top, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels.

“We are in the final stages of securing another fantastic lineup of artists for the concerts and can’t wait to share more details on these soon.”

Mayor Salt said they were working with business associations around the district to get people to the Coromandel and Destination Hauraki Coromandel would open its Regional Events Fund in June, where event organisers could apply to for funding.

Destination Hauraki Coromandel was also running campaigns over the winter and into summer to encourage visitors to the district.

“It’s a long weekend with King’s Birthday, and we welcome people to come to the Coromandel and support us this coming weekend.”



