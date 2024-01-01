Massed bands enter the main arena at the 2023 Waipū Highland Games at Caledonian Park, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Massed bands enter the main arena at the 2023 Waipū Highland Games at Caledonian Park, Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The skirl of bagpipes welcomed Northlanders into the New Year and signalled the start of the 151st Waipū Highland Games on Monday.

Nearly 1000 people attended the event at Caledonian Park in Waipū, which saw competitors from across Aotearoa and families from as far as Scotland visit.

The Highland Games are regarded as one of Scotland’s oldest traditions. The Northland event is one of the longest-running Scottish gatherings in the Southern Hemisphere since it started in 1871.

The day started with a street march led by the Waipū Pipe Band followed by members of different Scottish Clans, who all wore their traditional Scottish outfits consisting of colourful checkered kilts.

While they marched, the president and commissioner of Clan Cameron, Dale Cameron Bailey, stood steadfast on the podium with the chief of the Games Ted Hart, a customary practice when one’s clan is chosen to be the host clan on any given year.

Waipū Highland Games Chief Ted Hart, commissioner of Clan Cameron Dale Cameron Bailey and Gordon Brown stand steadfast as the bagpipers march in the park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“Being the host gives us a great chance to show the proud heritage we have. My grandfather was one of the founders of Clan Cameron which was founded in 1935,” Bailey said.

He felt the Highland Games were a wonderful opportunity for several families and friends to catch up and have a relaxing time and one of the biggest reasons behind the event’s popularity.

The action started with the NZ Open Heavyweight competition in the main arena, which had a clear overall favourite winner in Craig Manson, who hails from Ashburton.

He claimed most of the category wins, including his splendid 11.75m stone and 33m hammer throws.

Image 1 of 5 : Drummer Paul Gibson performs during the 151st Waipū Highland Games. Photo/ Michael Cunningham.

“It’s all about mimicking other athletes and learning their moves,” Manson said when asked about his secret of multiple wins.

In the kids’ section, 12-year-old Lucy Tonner received much applause when she swiftly took the top spot in the 100m race for girls.

Her mother Kathleen Tonner was a proud Scottish mum.

“I feel so good for her. This is the first time we are visiting New Zealand and it’s just lovely to be here.

“The enthusiasm for the Games here reminds me of home,” Tonner said.

Kids perform a traditional Scottish dance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The event’s main guests took the stage in the afternoon and declared the games officially open.

One of the main guests was Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who took to the podium and thanked people for coming out in massive numbers to celebrate a “great culture”.

The day’s activities also included several traditional music and dancing events and a variety of food, including the Scottish delicacy haggis, being offered.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



