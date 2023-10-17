Karapiro man David McLennan moved Waipā Network's power lines and wires during a planned outage in April last year. He was prosecuted by the Electrical Workers Registration Board and was fined today when he was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court. Photo / Thinkstock

A resident seemingly frustrated at stock trucks crashing into his fence decided to not only move the fence, but also network pillar cables during a power outage, leaving him at risk of serious injury or death if power was suddenly restored.

While David McLennan may have escaped physically unscathed during the life-threatening manoeuvre, he was today handed down a fine in the Hamilton District Court for carrying out electrical work he was not qualified or registered to do.

McLennan’s property sits at the end of a no-exit road in a rural area of Karapiro.

However, it’s a popular spot for stock trucks to frequent.

Electricity to his house is supplied through a network pillar located out front of his property, with the pillar and lines owned and maintained by Waipa Network.

Maintenance can only be done by those qualified and under the direction of Waipā Network.

The location of the pillar was originally in front of his fence. However, two or three years ago, McLennan moved the fence as a result of damage from trucks turning in his driveway.

The damage to his fence exposed the pillar, so he approached Waipā Network about moving it.

He was given a quote but declined to proceed.

On April 22 last year, Waipā Network informed residents of a planned outage in the area.

During the outage, McLennan dug a trench, removed fuses from the pillar box, and moved the box and its associated wiring closer to his fence.

The Electrical Workers Registration Board laid a charge against McLennan for doing electrical work he wasn’t qualified or registered to do.

Judge Couch considered his offending “significant”.

“It was outside his property and involved not just lines from his home, but also the network lines.

“Had the network been reconnected earlier than anticipated, the defendant would have been handling live wires and at risk of injury or death.”

When approached, he told the Electricity Board he was unaware he was not permitted to move the wires but had since accepted that was no excuse.

The charge carries a maximum $50,000 fine.

Judge Couch took a starting point of $6000 before issuing various discounts, including for his plea and lack of previous convictions, landing on a $3900 fine.

He was also ordered to contribute $226 towards solicitor costs and pay court costs of $130.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for eight years and has been a journalist for 19.