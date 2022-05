A number of rocks were strewn across the road. Photo / Wellington City Council

Some Wellington roads are closed after massive overnight swells brought debris up on to the street.

Moa Point on Wellington's south coast bore the brunt of last night's wild weather, with high tide and large swells bringing rocks and silt up.

Debris on the road. Photo / Wellington City Council

The road was closed on Sunday evening and remained closed on Monday morning so Wellington Council contractors could get in and clear the rocks and debris strewn over the road.

The road is expected to reopen around 9am.