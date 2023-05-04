Shattered glass and car parts were left strewn across the road after a high-speed crash in West Auckland overnight.
Emergency services were called to Te Atatū Rd, near an intersection turning onto the North-Western motorway, about 1.30am after a vehicle ploughed into a set of traffic lights and barriers before coming to a stop.
Dramatic photos from the scene show the car’s entire front severely damaged and crunched up near the driver’s door.
A photographer said the car’s wheels had also been torn off from each side at impact.
“Traffic lights were left bent and twisted [and] car parts were strewn across the road.”
The driver was later spotted sitting in the back of a police car, with officers seen taking a breath test.
It is understood he was taken back to a local police station for further assessment.
The area of the road was closed off for some time, as emergency services - including Fire and Emergency NZ - worked at the scene.