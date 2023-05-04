Voyager 2022 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Updated

High-speed crash takes out barriers and traffic lights on major West Auckland road

NZ Herald
The vehicle was left severely damaged in the crash on Te Atatū Rd, in West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shattered glass and car parts were left strewn across the road after a high-speed crash in West Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Te Atatū Rd, near an intersection turning onto the North-Western motorway, about 1.30am after a vehicle ploughed into a set of traffic lights and barriers before coming to a stop.

Dramatic photos from the scene show the car’s entire front severely damaged and crunched up near the driver’s door.

A photographer said the car’s wheels had also been torn off from each side at impact.

The high-speed crash resulted in barriers and at least one traffic light pole being taken out. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“Traffic lights were left bent and twisted [and] car parts were strewn across the road.”

The driver was later spotted sitting in the back of a police car, with officers seen taking a breath test.

It is understood he was taken back to a local police station for further assessment.

The area of the road was closed off for some time, as emergency services - including Fire and Emergency NZ - worked at the scene.

