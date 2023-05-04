The vehicle was left severely damaged in the crash on Te Atatū Rd, in West Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shattered glass and car parts were left strewn across the road after a high-speed crash in West Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Te Atatū Rd, near an intersection turning onto the North-Western motorway, about 1.30am after a vehicle ploughed into a set of traffic lights and barriers before coming to a stop.

Dramatic photos from the scene show the car’s entire front severely damaged and crunched up near the driver’s door.

A photographer said the car’s wheels had also been torn off from each side at impact.

The high-speed crash resulted in barriers and at least one traffic light pole being taken out. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Traffic lights were left bent and twisted [and] car parts were strewn across the road.”

The driver was later spotted sitting in the back of a police car, with officers seen taking a breath test.

It is understood he was taken back to a local police station for further assessment.

The area of the road was closed off for some time, as emergency services - including Fire and Emergency NZ - worked at the scene.



