High-ranking school employee charged with indecent assault, impeding breathing

The man appeared before a registrar in court this morning.

A high-ranking school employee has been charged with indecent assault and impeding the breathing of a former student.

The man, who has interim suppression of name and identifying details, appeared before a registrar in court this morning, where he pleaded not guilty and indicated trial by jury.

There were four charges of indecent assault and one of impeding breathing.

The Herald understands the complainant was previously a student at the school where the man worked.

The interim name suppression will continue until at least August 18, when he will need to apply for it to continue.