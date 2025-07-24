Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

High-ranking school employee charged with indecent assault, impeding breathing

NZ Herald
Quick Read

The man appeared before a registrar in court this morning.

The man appeared before a registrar in court this morning.

A high-ranking school employee has been charged with indecent assault and impeding the breathing of a former student.

The man, who has interim suppression of name and identifying details, appeared before a registrar in court this morning, where he pleaded not guilty and indicated trial by jury.

There were four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save