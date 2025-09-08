The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a high-profile sportsman in the Dunedin District Court. Photo / George Heard

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

High-profile sportsman not guilty of causing infant’s injuries after Dunedin trial

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a high-profile sportsman in the Dunedin District Court. Photo / George Heard

A jury has found a high-profile sportsman not guilty of causing injuries to an infant.

The jury at Dunedin District Court unanimously found the defendant not guilty of two charges - injuring with reckless disregard, and assault.

Judge David Robinson accepted the jury’s verdict after a nearly four-hour deliberation on Monday afternoon following a three-week trial.

The public gallery was packed with the defendant’s friends and family, as well as the infant’s mother, who sobbed throughout proceedings.

The defendant, who continues to have name suppression, closed his eyes and gasped as the foreperson confirmed the decision.