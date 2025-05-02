High-profile businessman Sir Bob Jones has died

In 1983, he formed the New Zealand Party before Robert Muldoon’s snap election, splitting the National vote and helping the David Lange-led Labour Party to win the 1984 election.

He was a lifelong boxing fan and something of an expert, commentating and writing columns on the sport, and earning a university blue in boxing at Victoria University.

One of Jones’ most famous incidents involved footage showing blood pouring down reporter Rod Vaughan’s face after an enraged Jones collected him with a left hook in Tūrangi in 1985.

Vaughan and cameraman Peter Mayo had choppered into a tranquil spot where Jones was fly fishing in the Tongariro River near his holiday home.

His company bought the bronze mirror-glass Fay Richwhite tower building at 151 Queen St, on the corner of Wyndham St, where its Auckland offices are headquartered.

Sir Bob Jones built a property empire. Pictured here at this Auckland office in 2013. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The company now owns 35 buildings with around 1000 tenancies.

He was an unapologetic pipe smoker, famously asking the Fire Service if he could turn off the smoke alarms in his building for an hour or two so he could smoke his pipe at one of his legendary parties.

Jones is survived by three sons and six daughters. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness. The family have asked for privacy.

As recently as a few weeks ago, Jones was still writing on his ‘No Punches Pulled’ blog, calling US President Donald Trump “a world-class ignoramus”, and rallied against the “working from home racket” in his last blog on April 16.

Sir Bob Jones at his Wellington office in 2008. Photo / Marty Melville/Getty Images

