High-profile businessman Sir Bob Jones has died

Sir Bob Jones, pictured at his Auckland office in 2013. Photo / Brett Phibbs
Sir Bob Jones, a prominent business figure, has died at his Wellington home aged 85.
Jones amassed a $2 billion property portfolio and founded the New Zealand Party in 1983.
He is survived by three sons and six daughters, and died peacefully surrounded by family.
Sir Bob Jones, one of New Zealand’s most colourful and successful business figures, has died at his home in Wellington. He was aged 85.
Since forming a property company 64 years ago, Robert Edward Jones amassed a $2 billion portfolio of commercial buildings in Auckland, Wellington, and Glasgow, Scotland.
Jones was born and raised in a state house in the Hutt Valley suburb of Naenae, and died in a grand home in 20ha grounds overlooking Wellington Harbour and Lower Hutt, with a glorious garden tended by full-time gardeners.
The company now owns 35 buildings with around 1000 tenancies.
He was an unapologetic pipe smoker, famously asking the Fire Service if he could turn off the smoke alarms in his building for an hour or two so he could smoke his pipe at one of his legendary parties.
Jones is survived by three sons and six daughters. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness. The family have asked for privacy.
As recently as a few weeks ago, Jones was still writing on his ‘No Punches Pulled’ blog, calling US President Donald Trump “a world-class ignoramus”, and rallied against the “working from home racket” in his last blog on April 16.
A family statement said Jones died peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
The family have asked for privacy and will not be making any further comment.
