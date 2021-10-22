High needs learning support: Education Ministry review 'could benefit 50-80,000 kids'

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti says the Government is committed to barrier-free access to education for all. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A new review into how our education system treats students with the highest learning needs could help between 50,000 and 80,000 children, the Government says.

The Ministry of Education review will look at how all students with high learning support needs can get the education they deserve.

That will include whether current supports like the Ongoing Resourcing Scheme are working - but it will also look at the needs of those kids who don't currently get support or find it hard to access.

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the purpose of the review was to make sure kids who needed the most help could get what they needed, at the right time, for as long as they needed it.

Tinetti - who was a principal at Merivale School before becoming an MP - said she had seen first-hand the importance of supporting kids with high needs.

The Government was committed to barrier-free access to education for all students, she said.

"I look forward to seeing a range of options for improvements to supporting our tamariki next year."

The review's terms of reference say it will take a "whole child approach" that "does not define children and young people by specific diagnosis, disability, disorder or learning difference but instead is focused on what support children and young people require and how they can access the support".

That will include reviewing the current "rigid and deficity-focused criteria and application processes" that parents and schools have to go through when seeking support for their children.

It will also look at how many children actually need help, compared to the amount of funding and resourcing available.

It will focus on their entire education, from ECE to the end of high school.

The review has come out of the Learning Support Action Plan which runs until 2025.

Universal design for learning in schools, teacher aide funding and career pathways, Special Education Grant funding and truancy will be considered but are not officially in scope as they are already being looked at elsewhere.

The review's recommendations could have "significant policy implications for the Government", the terms of reference say.

Feedback and submissions will be gathered until December, and solutions will be worked on from January - September 2022. The review will then take its recommendations to Cabinet which will decide whether to implement them.

Current services and supports will stay in place until then.