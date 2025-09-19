Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

High Court orders son to return tractor in bitter Waikato family business row

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Malcolm Clark and his son Lance Clark started their Clark & Son business 26 years ago, but fell out last year and are now embroiled in a High Court battle over a tractor. Photo / 123RF

Malcolm Clark and his son Lance Clark started their Clark & Son business 26 years ago, but fell out last year and are now embroiled in a High Court battle over a tractor. Photo / 123RF

The personal and business relationship between a father and son is in tatters after a scrap over the alleged theft of a tractor, and claims a court order for its return has been ignored.

Malcolm Clark and his son Lance Clark were in business together for decades, trimming trees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save