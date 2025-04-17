When the couple separated, Mona Nygaard left with little more than a bag of clothes and a small amount of cash. Photo / 123RF
A woman forced to fight her ex over the division of relationship property once worth millions of dollars, says two rounds in court felt like walking into quicksand, which pulled her under and threatened to drown her.
The success Mona Nygaard* achieved earlier in the Family Court was short-lived, when soon afterwards, her ex-husband Oscar Nygaard* appealed the decision that left him with less than $100,000 of the multimillions they once held in the home and the value of their company.
But he has been left no better off after the High Court dismissed the appeal last month and allowed his ex-wife’s cross-appeal.
“It was not only an obvious outcome of what he did, it must have been his intended outcome.”
Judge Muir said his decision was not meant to be punitive; it simply reflected the reality that the parties would have been in following their separation if not for Oscar’s decisions.
A specialist in relationship property law, Jeremy Sutton, told NZME that it was a fair decision and should serve as a warning to others in acrimonious splits not to make unilateral decisions.
“In this case, the judge found that it was a unilateral decision made at his wife’s expense in that he had been in a valuable business and caused a considerable loss to him and his wife.”
Sutton said in his experience, such a move wasn’t out of the ordinary, but a lot of people perhaps didn’t understand that during a separation, they had obligations to the other party to maintain the value and status of the relationship property.
“They think that they can unilaterally do things, but they can’t.
“If they don’t keep maintaining the value of the business after separation, then they can be criticised for that.
“Clearly, in this case, that’s occurred.”
Included in the $762,219 Judge Muir ordered Oscar to pay Mona was $40,000 in compensation for the time he spent living in the family home exclusively, as a form of rent, plus an equalisation payment of $265,000 to balance the amounts that he had already taken from the pool of trust funds.
Nygaard then appealed to the High Court, raising five points, including whether the judge had erred in the value he attributed to the shares in the company when the couple separated, and in making the order for compensation.
He also raised whether the judge erred in taking misconduct into account.
The appeal was dismissed, but at the same time, the High Court set aside the lower court’s decision on compensation and made an order directing Oscar to instead pay compensation of $40,635 from his net share of the sale proceeds.
Mona and her son were left living in inferior rental accommodation and had to move several times in the two-and-a-half years after the separation.
“I slept in my car at the beginning, and I had to move, like, around to different people, and was sleeping on their couches, house-sitting, dog-sitting, anything I could, until I could afford to get my own apartment.”
She was now in a one-and-a-half-bedroom apartment, relieved that the worst now seemed to be over but still unsure of her future.
“I haven’t really ever let myself go that far ahead, but now hopefully, I have some options, and I can put this all behind me.”
Mona had decided to take a break from a job she had held for decades before the High Court hearing because of the toll it had taken on her.
“I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it has been extremely hard and stressful.
