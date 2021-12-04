Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

How one summer hotspot feels about Auckland's upcoming holidays

12 minutes to read
David Fisher
Senior writer, NZ Herald

Summer is coming and Auckland is breaking free. In anticipation of those escaping to the North, the Herald visited and interviewed dozens of people about the imminent arrivals.

To those escaping Auckland in 10 days

