A man shooting pigeons on an upmarket Herne Bay property sparked a lockdown at a nearby primary school.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at a Ponsonby property at 10am.

“It has now been established the man was carrying a BB gun and was lawfully shooting pigeons on his property.

“The property borders the grounds of Ponsonby Primary School, which at the time self-initiated a lockdown as a precaution.”