Herne Bay landlord pays tenant $58,000 to end fixed-term tenancy early

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A landlord paid her tenant $58,000 to end a fixed-term tenancy early.

An Auckland landlord paid her tenant $58,000 to end his lease early, but then asked the Tenancy Tribunal to order him to pay some of it back after she had “buyer’s remorse”.

The landlord reached an agreement for early termination of the fixed-term tenancy with tenant Giles Ellis, but she

