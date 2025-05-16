The judges said Hawke’s Bay Today continued to set the standard for regional newspapers with strong news and issues-based reporting, and its impressive coverage of the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle one year on.

Herald investigative reporter Michael Morrah won News Journalist of the Year, the judges describing him as an engaging storyteller who uses all the principles of excellent journalism to grab attention and explain why people should care.

Bonnie Jansen was honoured as Best Up and Coming Journalist, with the judges commenting on the depth of her work and her unique ability to tell wider social stories through the lens of sport.

The prestigious Gordon McLauchlan Journalism Award went to Kim Knight, acknowledged as exemplifying the fine art of originality in lifestyle journalism.

NZME also celebrated success in other categories.

The Herald’s Philip Polkinghorne murder trial coverage won Best Coverage of a Major News Event, editorial project Whenua: Our land, our history took the prize in Best Innovation in Digital Storytelling and a video on Kaipara District Council voting to disestablish its Māori ward was judged Best Shortform Video.

NZME editor-in-chief Murray Kirkness said: “These awards are a direct reflection of the exceptional talent and dedication we’re fortunate to have in our newsrooms across the country. We are committed to delivering high-quality, trusted journalism that makes a difference in our communities. I’m hugely proud of our team for the wins we’ve had.”

Matt Wilson, NZME chief operations officer for publishing, said creating award-winning newspapers involved many teams across NZME - from journalists and photographers to printing, customer service and delivery teams.

“This recognition tonight reflects the awesome teamwork we have across NZME and reinforces the value we continue to deliver for our loyal readers and advertising partners.”

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the company was committed to trusted, quality journalism and these awards validated that.

“Our continued success across print and digital platforms enables us to reach and inform 9 out of 10 New Zealanders daily - an achievement we’re immensely proud of.

“I want to thank our dedicated teams for their extraordinary efforts, and to our valued advertisers and readers throughout New Zealand. Congratulations to all winners and nominees across the industry - tonight was a powerful reminder of journalism’s vital role in our society,” Boggs said.