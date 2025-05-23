The daily livestream and a full published edition of each show will also be available via the NZ Herald YouTube channel, which will also enable Herald NOW to be streamed on smart televisions.

Broadcaster Ryan Bridge, host of NZME's new digital news streaming platform, Herald NOW. Photo / Dean Purcell

What to expect:

Bridge promises the show will deliver the “news you need to know now, in a way that hasn’t been done before”.

“I am excited to get our first guests at the desk and show everyone what we’ve created. I know more than anyone the media industry is changing quickly, and Herald NOW allows our audience to watch from wherever they are, on whatever device they’re using.”

Herald editor-in-chief, Murray Kirkness, said the show represents NZME’s commitment to digital transformation and innovation.

“Herald NOW is positioned to transform how Kiwis engage with news content, making quality journalism more accessible and engaging in today’s digital-first media environment,” he said.

NZME has secured several prestigious clients as founding partners for Herald NOW, bolstering the launch with strong industry support.

Sarah Bristow, NZME Managing Editor, Multimedia Content, said several advertising partners have recognised the brand opportunities the show offers.

“We look forward to unveiling details of those partners in launch week,” she said.

“Their early support reflects a shared belief in the future of innovative and accessible digital news delivery, and we’re pleased to have them on board sponsoring various specialist sections of the new show.”

