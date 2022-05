Sinéad O'Connor had a global hit with her cover of Nothing Compares 2 U. Who wrote and composed the song in the mid-1980s? Photo / Supplied

Sinéad O'Connor had a global hit with her cover of Nothing Compares 2 U. Who wrote and composed the song in the mid-1980s? Photo / Supplied

Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.