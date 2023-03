January 9th 2020 - Celebrities donate time and money to Australia bushfire relief efforts. Lizzo volunteered at Foodbank Victoria and helped package food for victims and firefighters to assist in the bushfire relief effort. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/6/19 Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) performing in concert at Brixton Academy on November 6, 2019 in London, England, UK.

January 9th 2020 - Celebrities donate time and money to Australia bushfire relief efforts. Lizzo volunteered at Foodbank Victoria and helped package food for victims and firefighters to assist in the bushfire relief effort. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/6/19 Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) performing in concert at Brixton Academy on November 6, 2019 in London, England, UK.

Test your brains with the Herald’s morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.