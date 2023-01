New Zealand Herald morning quiz: January 29 NZ Herald 28 Jan, 2023 04:00 PM Quick Read Save share What dog is introduced second after Hairy Maclary in the children's book Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy? Illustration / Lynley Dodd

