Ross Taylor finished his illustrious Black Caps Test career with 112 caps - tied at the top with what other great? Photo / Photosport

Ross Taylor finished his illustrious Black Caps Test career with 112 caps - tied at the top with what other great? Photo / Photosport

Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.