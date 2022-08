What Fleetwood Mac song contains the line "Don't say that you love me"? Photo / Jason Oxenham

What Fleetwood Mac song contains the line "Don't say that you love me"? Photo / Jason Oxenham

Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz. Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for the afternoon quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.