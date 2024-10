The 1994 film Forrest Gump is based on a novel by which author?

The 1994 film Forrest Gump is based on a novel by which author?

Are you smarter than a robot? These questions were prepared with the help of the artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT.

Test your brains with the Herald’s afternoon quiz. Share your score with friends, family, & colleagues, and find out who has the sharpest mind.

Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for tomorrow’s morning quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.