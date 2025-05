In karate, what does "kata" refer to? Photo / 123RF

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

24 May, 2025 03:00 AM Quick Read

In karate, what does "kata" refer to? Photo / 123RF

Can you score 10 out of 10?

Test your general knowledge with the Herald‘s afternoon quiz. Share your score with friends, family and colleagues, and find out who has the sharpest mind.

Be sure to check back on nzherald.co.nz for tomorrow’s morning quiz.

To challenge yourself with more quizzes, CLICK HERE.