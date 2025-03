“Police arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who declined to make a statement to police or be treated further.”

Farrant said police carried out patrols around West City and found five youths aged between 8 and 13 and a 19-year-old male believed to be involved.

“The 19-year-old was arrested on an unrelated warrant to arrest,” she said.

“Due to their ages, the other young persons were transported home, and an investigation continues.”

A witness said the “little s***s” were ”attacking two old men”.

“One of them had a knife. Pretty sure the men they attacked are homeless,” they said.

