Armed police swarm west Auckland’s Henderson; cop car hit by gunfire.

Police are appealing to the public for information to help with the investigation into the rampage across West Auckland yesterday that resulted in a gunman dying after being shot by police outside Henderson Police Station.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan today urged anyone who witnessed the events between 10am and 10.50am yesterday and has information that could assist the investigation to contact the police.

Police are requesting images, cellphone videos, dash cam footage, CCTV, or any other multimedia type that relates to the incident.

A gunman at the centre of a West Auckland rampage is pictured moments before being shot by police outside Henderson Police Station.

Hassan said investigations are ongoing into the shooting.

The gunman at the centre of the rampage died yesterday at Auckland Hospital.

The man underwent surgery for critical injuries after police shot him outside Henderson Police Station.

Police have been trying to find and inform the man’s family.

Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe.

The armed offender was shot by police after he tried to rob an Armourguard van in an “inexcusable” act of violence, police say.

The man fired at police “on at least seven occasions” and possibly shot at members of the public, Hassan said yesterday. One police officer suffered injuries after he was shot at while in his police car.

The man, in his mid-20s, was known to police. He had active charges relating to drugs and violence.

The drama unfolded shortly after 10am when the man attempted to rob the Armourguard van at a Gull service station in Henderson.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad approached the man when he arrived a short time later at the Henderson Police Station.

The man was holding a firearm and was subsequently shot.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan speaks to the media following a serious incident in Henderson this morning. Photo / Alex Burton

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s impact has had on Henderson and the wider community,” said Hassan.

“Our people are targeting offenders who have access to firearms and are using firearms,” she said.

“The behaviour of this offender was certainly unpredictable and erratic. His behaviour has indicated to us he is not predictable.”

A witness to the shooting and burglary at the Henderson Valley Gull station said she’d been left shaken - and recalled hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

Another witness said “it was scary”.

“Out of nowhere ... everyone was running and yelling, ‘Get down, get down’. I jumped in my van and hid down.”

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing case number 230317/3304.