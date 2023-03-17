Dramatic video captures the moment a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Henderson Valley Rd Gull was shot outside the Henderson police station. Video / Supplied

A gunman who unleashed a rampage of terror across West Auckland yesterday died last night while under guard at Auckland Hospital after armed officers shot him following a dramatic standoff outside a police station.

The man underwent surgery for his critical injuries after being felled in the carpark outside Henderson Police Station just before 11am.

Police were trying to find and inform the man’s family about his death.

Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe, and investigations into the day’s dramatic events were ongoing.

Alarmed Henderson Valley residents recounted the havoc the man wrought - shooting at police “at least seven times” within 15 minutes and his earlier attempt to rob a cash-in-transit van at a petrol station.

Video footage shared exclusively with the Herald showed the moment he was shot in a carpark outside Henderson Police Station - as he stood surrounded by armed officers with at least one arm outstretched.

A police car was left strewn with shattered glass and blast damage after the man shot at it in Sunnyvale - with one eyewitness telling the Herald a “flurry of gunfire” rang out.

Waitematā District Police Superintendent Naila Hassan said the man’s act of violence was “inexcusable”, saying she believed he shot at members of the public.

The man, in his mid-20s, was known to police, she said, and was already facing charges relating to drugs and violence.

The morning’s drama unfolded shortly after 10am when the man attempted to rob an Armourguard van at a Henderson Gull station and fired shots, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries at the petrol station, police said.

Police responded immediately, condoning the area, with the Eagle helicopter helping efforts, but the man fled the scene in a black BMW - only to return about half an hour later.

‘I’m still shaking’

A witness of the initial shooting was left shaken and recalled hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

The woman, working near the service station, said she saw a dark-coloured car navigate the roundabout and enter the service station.

Police with the Armourguard van that the man attempted to rob at the Henderson Gull station. Photo / Alex Burton

“It was scary,” she told the Herald.

“He’s just going in and then out of nowhere, everyone was running and yelling, like, ‘Get down, get down’,” she said.

“I jumped in my van and hid down. A co-worker had to pull over because they were shooting in the street.

“I’m still shaking.”

She said already armed officers had already swarmed the scene when the car came to the petrol station.

She heard the sound of faint gunshots and saw the man fleeing, chased by police.

‘Wow, that guy just shot at police’

The gunman then shot at police near the intersection of Forrest Hill Rd and Pine Ave and on Seymour Rd.

“‘Bang bang bang’ - then he sped away. Five seconds later there was a flurry of gunfire,” witness Jay, who didn’t give his surname, told the Herald.

An unmarked police car had gunshot damage and a shattered rear mirror in Seymour Rd. Photo / Katie Harris

He told the Herald he saw the man in his rear-view mirror.

“[The man] went around me and slowly, slowly he went beside the police car [in front] and [he’s] got a long barrel - like a rifle - pulled it out the window and ‘bang, bang, bang’.

“My missus said, ‘Look, he’s got a gun!’ and he shot directly into the police car.

“My partner was in shock. I was sort of like, ‘Wow, that guy just shot at police’.”

Nearby resident James Barren told the Herald tensions remained high in Henderson Valley.

Armed police were positioned at a cordon surrounding Henderson Police Station. Photo / Alex Burton

“The people in the store were extremely frightened. They locked the door and they hid away,” Barren said.

“Tensions are extremely high here. People are really concerned about what’s going on.”

Barren said he attempted to get closer to the scene but was turned away by police.

“Police are very aggravated in their approach. They’re not giving us any reassurances, no information - just ‘Get out, who are you, what are you doing here, where have you come from?’” Barren said.

“I went around the back and tried to sneak into the cordon. I saw ambulances, lots of police cars - but they’re trying to make it hard to see anything.”

‘They just shot him!’

In video footage shared with the Herald, the man can be seen falling to the ground shortly after arriving at Henderson Police Station brandishing a gun.

The man is standing in the station’s carpark as armed police surrounding him approach, guns drawn.

Police say shots were fired during the attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police can be heard shouting: “Lay on the ground. Shoot.”

The footage shows him with his left arm outstretched before officers shoot and he falls to the ground.

A bewildered videographer can be heard saying “holy f***, they just shot that c***.”

Police said Armed Offenders Squad members challenged him to put down his firearm.

Police confirmed a man was shot outside Henderson Police Station in West Auckland after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm. Photo / Alex Burton

“He continued to brandish it and at this point, police have shot the man.”

The video shows the gunman lying on the ground with only his head visible between cars obscuring his body.

Several police cars then park nearby as more officers approach the injured man.

Superintendent Hassan said officers gave the man first aid immediately and he was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

‘His behaviour was unpredictable and erratic’

Hassan said police would conduct reassurance patrols around West Auckland last night.

“I understand there is one offender involved in this incident, albeit, they have caused a lot of havoc right across West Auckland,” she said.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan spoke to the media following the serious incident in Henderson yesterday morning. Photo / Alex Burton

“Matt Hunt was killed here in 2020 in West Auckland. It’s tough on police officers. Our people are incredibly professional, incredibly well-trained, and incredibly resilient,” Hassan said.

“I am very proud of the bravery, courage and tenacity of all of our staff who responded to this incident today considering the significant danger this offender posed.

“It is incredibly fortunate that no police officer or member of the public has suffered any serious injuries from this offender’s reckless actions.”

She said one police staff member suffered minor injuries when they “were forced to take evasive action” after the gunman shot at them.

Police launched “several” investigations including a critical incident investigation and a policy, practice and procedure investigation.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified, as standard procedure, as well as WorkSafe, Hassan said.

Scene examinations were set to continue and police would be speaking with witnesses.

“We continue to ask anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, and who has not spoken to police yet, to call our 105 service quoting file number 230317/3304.”



