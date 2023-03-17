Dramatic video captures the moment a man who allegedly attempted to rob the Henderson Valley Rd Gull was shot outside the Henderson police station. Video / Supplied

Dramatic video footage has been shared exclusively with the Herald of the moment police shot a gunman following a rampage across West Auckland.

The man can be seen standing in the Henderson Police Station’s car park as armed police surrounding him approach, guns drawn.

Police can be heard shouting: “Lay on the ground. Shoot.”

The footage shows him with his left arm outstretched before officers shoot and he falls to the ground.

A bewildered videographer can be heard saying “holy f***, they just shot that c***.”

The gunman can then be seen lying on the ground with only his head visible between cars obscuring his body.

Several police cars then park nearby as more officers approach the man.

Gunman’s ‘inexcusable’ act of violence

An armed offender was shot by police after he tried to rob an Armourguard van in an “inexcusable” act of violence, police say.

The man fired at police “on at least seven occasions” and possibly shot at members of the public, says Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan. One police officer suffered injuries after he was shot at while in his police car.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, is known to police. He has charges relating to drugs and violence and is in a critical condition undergoing surgery.

The drama unfolded shortly after 10am when the man attempted to rob the Armourguard van.

Members of the armed offenders squad approached the man when he arrived at the Henderson Police Station.

The man was holding a firearm and was subsequently shot.

“We would like to acknowledge the impact that today’s impact has had on Henderson and the wider community,” said Hassan.

Police were reviewing the incident, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified as well as WorkSafe.





Hassan said there were a number of scenes linked to the violence which police had locked down.

“Our people are targeting offenders who have access to firearms and are using firearms,” she said.

“The behaviour of this offender was certainly unpredictable and erratic. His behaviour has indicated to us he is not predictable.”





Police say shots were fired during the attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness of the shooting and a burglary at the Henderson Valley Gull station this morning said she’s been left shaken - and recalls hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

A nearby resident said tensions remained high in the area and locals were concerned for their safety. He told the Herald police were keeping quiet about the incident.

A man was shot by officers at the Henderson police station after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm.

Armed police challenged the man and subsequently shot him.

Police say that just after 10am, a man attempted a robbery at Henderson Valley petrol station.

A firearm was discharged during the incident, however there were no reports of any injuries at the petrol station.

Police immediately responded and tracked a vehicle of interest.

The man shot at police on multiple occasions, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

Video provided to the Herald shows a police car blasted by a shotgun.

This image shows a police patrol car that was struck by gunfire, with the damage suggesting it was caused by shotgun pellets.

Police continued to track the man as he travelled through the area, Hassan said.

Police said the man then drove to the Henderson Police Station, where he got out of his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police.

A man fired shots during an attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Two Armourguard vehicles can be seen parked in the forecourt.

”The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot,” Hassan said.

”First aid is currently being provided to this man. Police are advising the public to stay away from the area.”

Witness’ terror

A witness to the initial incident at the petrol station said “it was scary”.

“Out of nowhere ... everyone was running and yelling, ‘Get down, get down’. I jumped in my van and hid down.”

The witness said there were already armed officers at the scene when a black car went around the roundabout near the service station and came to a rapid halt.

She heard the sound of faint gunshots.

The person then left the scene, chased by police.

“A co-worker had to pull over because they were shooting in the street.

”I’m still shaking.”

A guest at Hotel Quest in Henderson told the Herald it was a terrifying moment when she was told by her hotel manager to keep inside while an active shooter was on the run.

“My room is on the corner so I was able to view what was happening outside.

“About 10.30am police stormed the street and four police cars and 20 armed officers were on the scene.

“The hotel manager told us they were after a man who had robbed a petrol station nearby and shot at the police station.

“He told us to stay inside. Police have still blocked the road from both ends,” she said.

James Barren, who lives on Buscombe Ave near the Henderson police station, said he was at home when his brother messaged him about a major incident unfolding outside.

”All I saw was a lot of police cars they had cordons off the road. Ambulances in the carpark of the police station. I was ... told by police to ‘get out’.

”I was more scared for my friend next door who is an older Chinese lady, her mother was there when it was happening.

“She told me her mother could hear ‘bang bang bang’ between police and a member of the public.”

Streets blocked off

Police officers have cordoned off streets in Henderson while they interview members of the public. Some buses have been diverted as a result.

A motorist who was travelling through Henderson said she saw a police car hit by the shotgun pellets.

”I asked a police officer ‘is that from now?’ and he said, ‘yes they were shooting at us but we’ve got him now’.”The woman said it was at the roundabout at Alderman Dr, Henderson. She said there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

The wail of sirens was continuing to ring out, with many roads blocked in the suburb.