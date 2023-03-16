Armed police swarm west Auckland’s Henderson, cop car hit by gunfire. Video / Supplied

A witness of a shooting and burglary at a West Auckland petrol station this morning said has been left shaken - and recalls hearing yells to “get down” amid the frenzy.

Police confirmed a man was shot at the Henderson police station after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm.

He was challenged by armed police and was shot.

Police say a man attempted a robbery at Henderson Valley petrol station shortly after 10am.

Police say shots were fired during the attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An eyewitness of the initial incident at the service station said “it was scary”.

The woman, working near the service station, said she saw a dark-coloured car come around the roundabout and enter the service station.

”I was like, like, he’s just going in and then out of nowhere, everyone was running and yelling, like, ‘get down’, ‘get down’,” she told the Herald.

“I jumped in my van and hid down. A co-worker had to pull over because they were shooting in the street.

”I’m still shaking.”

A man fired shots during an attempted robbery at the Henderson Valley Rd Gull service station. Two Armourguard vehicles can be seen parked in the forecourt.

The eye witness said there were already armed officers at the scene when the car came to the petrol station.

She said she heard the sound of faint gunshots.

The person then left the scene, chased by police.

Police responded immediately and tracked the vehicle of interest.

Man shot at police

The man fired shots at police on multiple occasions, Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander, said.

Video provided to the Herald shows a police car blasted by a shotgun.

This image shows a police patrol car was struck by gunfire, with the damage suggesting it was caused by shotgun pellets.

The man has continued to be tracked travelling through the area, Hassan said.

Police said the man then drove to the Henderson Police Station, where he exited his vehicle holding a firearm and was challenged by armed police staff.

“The man has not engaged with our staff and has been shot,” Hassan said.

“First aid is currently being provided to this man. Police are advising the public to stay away from the area

Police confirmed a man has been shot at the Henderson police station in West Auckland after he got out of a vehicle holding a firearm. Photo / Alex Burton

Police officers have cordoned off streets in Henderson while they interview members of the public. Some buses have been diverted as a result.

A motorist who was travelling through Henderson said she saw a police car hit by the shotgun pellets.

“I asked a police officer is that from now and he said, ‘yes they were shooting at us but we’ve got him now’.”

The woman said it was at the roundabout at Alderman Dr, Henderson.

She said there were at least 15 police cars in the area.

The wail of sirens were continuing to ring out, with many roads blocked in the suburb.



