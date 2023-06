A car has hit a pedestrian in Henderson this evening, leaving them with “moderate to serious” injuries. Photo / Bevan Conley

A car has hit a pedestrian in Henderson this evening, leaving them with “moderate to serious” injuries. Photo / Bevan Conley

A car has hit a pedestrian in Henderson this evening, leaving them with “moderate to serious” injuries, police say.

The incident happened near the roundabout at the intersection of Forest Hill Rd and Pine Ave in the West Auckland suburb.

A spokesman for police told the Herald officers responded to the incident about 5.40pm.