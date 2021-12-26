Hells Angels allegedly involved in Flat Bush homicide

Police at the scene of a homicide in Flat Bush yesterday. Photo / Alex Burton

Two people involved in a homicide in Auckland's Flat Bush are believed to be linked to the Hells Angels gang.

The Herald understands the alleged offender is a Hells Angels gang member while the victim was a prospect.

The investigation was launched after a man was found dead at Bezar Pl property from which gunshots had earlier been heard yesterday.

Counties Manukau District criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Fa'amanuia Va'aelua said the man's body was found at the property after police negotiated with a 38-year-old man over several hours to exit the house.

Police first received a 111 call from a resident about 1.15am, saying they could hear a person in distress at a nearby home, followed by gunshots.

Armed Offenders Squad members went inside through a window and safely brought out several occupants, including a child.

After hours of engagement, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

Va'aelua said the man will appear in the Manukau District Court today on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Further charges were also being considered, he said.

Police remained at the property today as the investigation continued, which would also include a scene examination at the house.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow on the victim located inside the property.

Va'aelua said police were unable to release the name of the victim at this stage until all procedures around formal identification and next of kin notification were complete.