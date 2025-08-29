It is topped with pulled pork, onion rings, and gherkins, a combination that plays on the drug’s famously hunger inducing effects.
The chronically controversial pizza franchise is notorious for its ads, two of which are among NZ’s most complained about.
In 2006, Hell’s mailed condoms to 170,000 Kiwi homes in a promotion for their Lust meat lovers pizza.
The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 685 complaints about the promotion, finding the uninvited prophylactic delivery was not socially responsible.
An Easter promotion was complained about 178 times by a very “cross” Christian community.
“For a limited time, a bit like Jesus,” the 2011 billboard read.
Though the text was accompanied by imagery of a hot cross bun iced with a pentagram, the ASA concluded the ad’s “black humour” was acceptable.
Whether Hell’s latest “blunt” ad will cause similar offence remains to be seen, but it seems Kiwis are enjoying the humorous reference to toking up.
The response on the company’s social media has been overwhelmingly positive since the promotion’s launch this morning.
One commenter wrote: “did I just spend $40 on a pizza for a free grinder, hell yeah I did”.
“Culinary herbs is indeed a devious cover,” another said.