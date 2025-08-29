Already a subscriber? Sign in here

New Zealand’s most offensive pizza company is launching an irreverent new promotion.

Hell Pizza’s Doobius pizza comes with a grinder and herb baggie - filled with oregano and sage.

The grinder, ostensibly for seasoning the pizza, is only available to customers aged over 18.

While the ad says the handheld tool is “intended for culinary purposes”, the pizza’s name makes it clear the mill can be used for another kind of herb.

Referencing slang for a cannabis joint, the Doobius can reportedly be enjoyed “whether you’re vibin’ with buds or rollin’ alone”.