The fire was reported near the intersection of SH6 and SH8B about 2.05pm today.

Traffic has been diverted, three helicopters have been placed on standby and at least seven appliances dispatched to a large fire on both sides of State Highway 6 in Cromwell.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said an appliance from Cromwell and a tanker from Tarras were the first to respond to the fire, which was reported near the intersection of SH6 and SH8B about 2.05pm today.

More calls were received while they were responding and the crew from Cromwell requested a third alarm to be activated due to the dry conditions.

SH6 CROMWELL, OTAGO - FIRE - 2:35PM

We have reports of a fire south of the intersection with SH8B. Please drive with care, we will provide an update as soon as we get more information. ^SG pic.twitter.com/ylDQiOuq73 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Otago & Southland (@WakaKotahiOS) February 17, 2023

Appliances from Clyde, Alexander, Luggate and Dunstan stations were sent, along with a command unit from Dunedin.

Three helicopters have been placed on standby and police had closed SH6 where firefighters were working.

The fire was on both sides of the highway and the biggest section was about 200m by 100m.

No structures had been affected but one was being protected and the occupants appeared to have been evacuated.

As of 2.50pm, the fire had been contained and crews were working on hotspots, the spokesman said.

Police said drivers were being asked to avoid the Cromwell area while emergency services attended the fire.

Traffic was being diverted around the Cromwell township.







