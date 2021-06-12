Helicopter crashes onto golf course in Windwhistle, Canterbury

The incident occurred in Windwhistle, west of Christchurch. Image / Google Maps

A helicopter has crashed onto a golf course in rural Canterbury, injuring all four people on board.

Three people with serious injuries were flown by rescue helicopter to Christchurch Hospital, and a fourth person, who has moderate injuries, was taken to the same hospital by ambulance, a St John spokeswoman said.

The crash happened in Windwhistle, 80km west of Christchurch, and was reported to police at 3.05pm.

Fire crews from the Hororata and Methven volunteer fire brigades have been sent to help, Southern Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said.