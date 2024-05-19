A helicopter had a rough landing in Waipu, two people escaped with minor injuries. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A helicopter had a rough landing in Waipu, two people escaped with minor injuries. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two occupants of a helicopter that had a “rough landing” on a beach in Northland had a lucky escape.

Police said it received reports of a helicopter “coming down” on a beach at Waipu around 12.15pm on Sunday.

“One of the people who reported it said there were two people on board,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police said two occupants had suffered minor injuries and got out of the helicopter.

A firefighter at the scene in Uretiti Beach said the helicopter was forced down and had a “bit of a rough landing” but the two occupants escaped with minor injuries. Police, firefighters ambulance and a rescue helicopter are at the scene.

The crash scene is about 1km north up the beach from Tip Rd, Waipu.

The spokeswoman said the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCCNZ) and the Civil Aviation Authority have both been advised.