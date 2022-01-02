Helicopter called in to battle difficult-to-reach blaze at Auckland's Long Bay Regional Park

Plumes of black smoke rise into the air at Auckland's Long Bay Regional Park after a fire broke out this evening in gorse along a clifftop track. Photo / Supplied

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket is set to tackle a hard-to-reach cliff-top blaze burning in scrub at popular beachfront regional park.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles at Long Bay Regional Park where gorse has caught alight on the cliff-top track.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications manager Colin Underdown said the blaze was proving difficult to quell with trucks unable to reach the fire.

Firefighters have had to walk in and attack it with shovels, he said.

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles at Long Bay Regional Park in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The alarm was raised just after 7pm.

He said firefighters were now counting on a helicopter to quell the flames before fast-approaching nightfall.

At this stage it was quite a distance from the beach and no properties were threatened, he said.

