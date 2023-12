The vegetation fire on Matakana Island. Photo / Cameron Avery

Firefighters from various stations across the Bay of Plenty are currently responding to a large vegetation fire on Matakana Island.

A helicopter has been requested to help battle the blaze.

Photo / Supplied

The fire is in the pine forest and is spreading fast.

A large plume of smoke is visible from across Tauranga.