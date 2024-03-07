Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Helicopter assists fire crews fighting large roadside vegetation blaze in Temuka

NZ Herald
Quick Read
KiwiRail runs out of money for Auckland’s network rebuild, firefighters battle a tricky scrub fire and Joe Biden and Donald Trump line up US election rematch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ / AP

More than 10 fire crews are battling a roadside blaze in the Timaru district which has been upgraded to a third alarm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received reports of the “fast-moving” fire on Waitohi Temuka Rd in the township of Temuka about 2.49pm.

Eleven crews were in attendance by 4pm, with more fire tanks and a helicopter en route to the scene to provide assistance.

A Fenz spokesperson said the vegetation fire was spreading quickly, engulfing trees in its path.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The blaze was initially thought to be 60m by 3m in size, but has since increased.

Latest from New Zealand