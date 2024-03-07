KiwiRail runs out of money for Auckland’s network rebuild, firefighters battle a tricky scrub fire and Joe Biden and Donald Trump line up US election rematch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ / AP

More than 10 fire crews are battling a roadside blaze in the Timaru district which has been upgraded to a third alarm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received reports of the “fast-moving” fire on Waitohi Temuka Rd in the township of Temuka about 2.49pm.

Eleven crews were in attendance by 4pm, with more fire tanks and a helicopter en route to the scene to provide assistance.

A Fenz spokesperson said the vegetation fire was spreading quickly, engulfing trees in its path.

The blaze was initially thought to be 60m by 3m in size, but has since increased.