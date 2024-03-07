More than 10 fire crews are battling a roadside blaze in the Timaru district which has been upgraded to a third alarm.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) received reports of the “fast-moving” fire on Waitohi Temuka Rd in the township of Temuka about 2.49pm.
Eleven crews were in attendance by 4pm, with more fire tanks and a helicopter en route to the scene to provide assistance.
A Fenz spokesperson said the vegetation fire was spreading quickly, engulfing trees in its path.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The blaze was initially thought to be 60m by 3m in size, but has since increased.