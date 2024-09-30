Advertisement
Helicopter accident causes power outage in Lake Tekapo and Albury in the McKenzie Country, South Island

NZ Herald
Two South Island towns lost power after a helicopter hit a transmission line. Photo / File

A crop-dusting helicopter’s boom struck transmission lines this morning, causing a power outage for Lake Tekapo and Albury residents.

The boom cut Transpower transmission lines feeding the area about 10.25am, a company spokesperson said.

“We will need to repair the lines before we can get power restored. At this stage we estimate this will take 24-36 hours, but we will have a better view of when we can get power restored as work progresses.”

The lines fell on private land, and it is understood no one was hurt.

Local lines company Alpine Energy has more specific information about the areas without power on its website.

“We know it’s never easy to be without power and we will keep the local community updated on our Facebook page and website.”

