Helensville homicide: Two Head Hunters-linked men charged with murder

Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Two men linked to the Head Hunters gang have been charged with murder as part of an investigation into the death of a man found critically injured on an Auckland highway last month.

Samuel Curle, 36, was found on the Kaipara Coast Highway in the middle of the night on November 6. He died 20 days later.

Police found and arrested the two suspects after executing search warrants in Auckland and Northland early this morning, Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said.

Police believed the pair were linked to the Head Hunters.

“A 31-year-old male is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today, while a 42-year-old male is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today,” he said.

Police were intending to oppose bail for both.

Samuel Curle, 36, was found critically injured on the Kaipara Coast Highway in the middle of the night on November 6. He died 20 days later. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Further arrests, charges possible - police

Williams said police could make further arrests and lay more charges as the investigation continued.

They were unsure of the exact circumstances of the homicide and continued to ask the public for information.

People can provide information to the 105 non-emergency number or online by quoting file number 231106/4405.

Information can also be offered via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two men appear in court

One of the men charged with Curle’s murder has appeared in court today.

The 32-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Judge Brandt Shortland in the Whangārei District Court.

He was dressed in a blue boiler suit and was represented by duty lawyer Jarrod Griffin, who did not seek bail.

Griffin acknowledged Curle’s death.

His client has also been charged with one charge of failing to assist a constable in executing a search warrant.

The man’s case will be joined with that of a co-offender who appeared in the Waitākere District Court today.

Name suppression was granted so the defendant could advise family members and instruct lawyers.

He was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Auckland on January 31.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.