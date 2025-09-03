Helen Clark, Sir John Key at China military parade along with Putin, Kim

Xi Jinping, China's president, centre, Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, second left, and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, second right, displayed on a screen at Tiananmen Square at a military parade to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II held in Beijing, China. Photo / Getty Images

Xi Jinping, China's president, centre, Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, second left, and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, second right, displayed on a screen at Tiananmen Square at a military parade to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in World War II held in Beijing, China. Photo / Getty Images

Two former New Zealand prime ministers have appeared alongside current world leaders at a military parade hosted by China to commemorate 80 years since the eight-year Japanese invasion of China in 1937.

Former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark and National PM Sir John Key are at the event in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square alongside the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as China shows off its military prowess.

The pair both shook hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping upon arrival and photos show the Kiwis near Australia’s Bob Carr.

But their attendance has been criticised as sending the wrong message by University of Canterbury professor in Chinese politics Anne-Marie Brady, a noted critic of the Chinese Government, in a column on the Newsroom website.

Brady said the event was framed as a celebration of China’s role in defeating fascism but the attendance of Putin and Kim alongside leaders of other authoritarian regimes signalled it was meant as an “affirmation of a China-centred authoritarian axis”.