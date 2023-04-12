Damning Auckland flood report calls out failings, Government ready to reveal Three Waters re-brand and Wellington Council's million dollar mistake in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

GRAPHIC WARNING

The death of a man whose body was found being attacked by dogs is not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei about midday on Tuesday.

Armed police responded to an address in Hei Hei on Gilberthorpes Road after a body was found on Tuesday afternoon. Today detectives are searching the property and area. 12 April 2023 New Zealand Herald Photograph by George Heard

The Herald understands that when police arrived dogs appeared to be attacking the man’s body.

On Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Christchurch police arrived at Gilberthorpes Rd in Hei Hei on Tuesday. Photo / George Heard

Police also named the man as Rikiana Hirawani, 33.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police cordoned off the property while police and ESR examined the scene on Tuesday.

A mobile police base had been brought and a police tent erected as the specialist search team inspected the area.









A specialist search team was sweeping bushes near the property. Photo / George Heard











