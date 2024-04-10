Hector Davis with daughter Margaret Gott. Photo / Grace Odlum

Not many people can say they had the French Embassy at their birthday party - but one Waikanae Beach man can.

Reverend Hector Davis celebrated his 100th birthday with a surprise party at his daughter’s house this week, and among his guests were friends, family, and two representatives from the Embassy of France.

The embassy wasn’t just there to celebrate either - they wanted to hear about his life, and he was happy to share his story.

Hector was born in France and served in the army as a royal engineer in the D-Day landings in Normandy during World War II.

His work in the war was later honoured by the French Ambassador in 2016 when he was made a Chevalier (Knight) of the Order of the Legion of Honour and given a Legion d’Honneur for his part in liberating France from the Germans.

After the war he trained as a teacher at Victoria University and has since worked in teaching, visiting teaching, and counselling positions.

Hector and his family moved to New Zealand in 1962 with his wife and four children, under the recommendation and sponsorship of his wife’s brother-in-law.

“There were six of us and it cost us £10 on a sailing boat.”

Alongside his teaching work, Hector was offered work in a furniture shop once a week, and in exchange he would be allowed to take home any furniture he built.

“I made two or three beds for the children and some tables.”

Hector and his family bought a house in Stokes Valley, and he was the priest-in-charge of a local church before later becoming the priest-in-charge of St Michael’s in Kelburn.

In his first year at St Michael’s, he started a weekly bible study which carried on for 28 years and was instrumental in developing the church and turning it into what it is today.

“Hector designed the altar and small side tables,” his daughter Margaret said.

He also established a connection between St Michael’s and the Rangiātea Church in Ōtaki, with the churches visiting each other once a year.

In 1994 Hector moved from Stokes Valley to a house in Waikanae Beach and has travelled back to France a couple of times since then including in 2007 and 2012.

Next on the agenda for Hector is his involvement in the upcoming Anzac ceremony in Ōtaki where he will be receiving the flag when it’s taken down.