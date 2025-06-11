Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Heavy rain watch issued for North Otago, thunderstorms and hail possible across the country

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily Weather Update: June 12 2025. Video / Herald NOW

There is a renewed threat of thunderstorms and hail for much of the country today, while snow threatens to close highways in the south.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said Northland and Auckland are first in the firing line for thunderstorms, while heavy downpours saturate Otago.

A heavy rain

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand