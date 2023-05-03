Heavy rain warning for Wellington as ‘atmospheric river’ flows across New Zealand

Wellingtonians are being warned heavy rain could bring slips and flooding to the capital.
MetService’s warning is in place until midnight tonight, and covers the entire Wellington region from Horowhenua to the city, including the Tararua Range.
The region can expect 100-130mm, with peak rates of up to 25mm/h.
MetService warns this level of rain could bring floods, slips and could cause streams and rivers to rise. Driving could also be hazardous.
The rainfall has already caused the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant to discharge treated wastewater into the Waiwhetu Stream.
An atmospheric river is fuelling intense downpours on northern and western regions, and could bring more than double a month’s amount of rain.
The tropically charged storm is disrupting commuters in Auckland and may cause slips and flooding across the country.
MetService is expecting Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tasman and Fiordland to be the worst affected by the downpours, and warnings and watches have been issued.