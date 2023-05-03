Heavy rain warning for Wellington as ‘atmospheric river’ flows across New Zealand

Bad weather hits Petone in Wellington. Photo / Daniel Bailey

Wellingtonians are being warned heavy rain could bring slips and flooding to the capital.

MetService’s warning is in place until midnight tonight, and covers the entire Wellington region from Horowhenua to the city, including the Tararua Range.

The region can expect 100-130mm, with peak rates of up to 25mm/h.

Some large rain accumulations seen by some our rain radars in the past 24h with plenty more forecast this week.



Some top 24h rain totals from our weather stations 👇



Northland: 128mm Cape Reinga

Taranaki: 69mm Stratford

Wellington: 64mm Wainui Saddle

Westland: 81mm Franz Josef pic.twitter.com/5QjY2ocUSb — MetService (@MetService) May 3, 2023

MetService warns this level of rain could bring floods, slips and could cause streams and rivers to rise. Driving could also be hazardous.

The rainfall has already caused the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant to discharge treated wastewater into the Waiwhetu Stream.

Due to heavy rainfall and high inflows, the Seaview Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged fully treated wastewater into the Waiwhetu Steam at 3:15 am this morning. Recreational water users should follow the advice of Land, Air, Water, Aotearoa (LAWA): https://t.co/fY9cCIkCEh — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) May 3, 2023

An atmospheric river is fuelling intense downpours on northern and western regions, and could bring more than double a month’s amount of rain.

Mōrena. Here's the last animation from above (🛰️) showing the atmospheric river flowing into NZ.



The bright, colourful cloud (🟣) indicates the most intense rain.



Also, note the lightning (⚡️). Thunderstorms that occur will enhance rainfall, increasing the risk for flooding. pic.twitter.com/epuzs2cV7a — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 3, 2023

The tropically charged storm is disrupting commuters in Auckland and may cause slips and flooding across the country.

MetService is expecting Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tasman and Fiordland to be the worst affected by the downpours, and warnings and watches have been issued.



