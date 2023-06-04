Grey clouds forming over Marine Parade. Heavy rain is expected for Hawke's Bay on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Heavy rain is likely to mar the end of a mild King’s Birthday weekend for Hawke’s Bay.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay from 11am on Monday to 11am on Tuesday.

There would be periods of heavy rain and rainfall amounts that could approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges.

The rain could affect Hawke’s Bay Racing’s King’s Birthday race day at the Hawke’s Bay Racecourse in Hastings.

Metservice meteorologist Alec Holden said rain would develop on Monday as a low-pressure system moves over the North Island and directs easterlies in Hawke’s Bay bringing rains in.

He said a decent amount of rain would fall on Hawke’s Bay even after the rain watch period ends on Tuesday, but it would likely ease during the day.

“It will very likely be impacting Napier and Hastings as the major urban centres,” Holden said.

Napier and Hastings will have temperature highs in the mid-teens and lows of about 8C on Monday and Tuesday.

Winds could reach about 30km/h in Napier on Monday.

“It might be a bit more gusty in the afternoon; gusting could be about 40 kilometres ... it will be noticeable, but not particularly notable.”

He said on Wednesday rain would ease into more showery weather as a southerly flow passes over Hawke’s Bay.

“The trend for Wednesday is continual easing from the previous few days of rain and winds.”